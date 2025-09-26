When India clashed with Pakistan in UAE: Historic moments retold

Excited fans from India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 23, 2018, filling the venue with colour and energy ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup clash.Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archives
Crowds thronged Sharjah Cricket Stadium on April 3, 1981, for the first-ever India–Pakistan cricket match in the UAE, a historic clash that began a legendary chapter in Sharjah’s cricketing story.
Gulf News archives
A sea of cricket fans fills Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on April 18, 2006, enjoying the India–Pakistan clash that brought festive energy to the stands.
Gulf News archives
Pakistani supporters cheer passionately for their team during the DLF Cup clash against India at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, April 2006, adding colour and energy to the stands.
Gulf News archives
Students of Middlesex University and cricket fans cheer together while watching the India–Pakistan match screening at a café in BurJuman Mall, Dubai, in 2011.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives
Crowds pack Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi during the India–Pakistan match.
Gulf News archives
Fans enjoy the India–Pakistan Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 23, 2018.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News.”
A young fan with the Indian flag painted on his face at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 23, 2018, during the Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archives
Fans from India and Pakistan dance together in celebration as they arrive at Dubai International Stadium for the ICC T20 World Cup clash in 2021, showcasing the festive spirit of cricket.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives
These images capture not just the on-field intensity, but also the warmth and camaraderie off it—families draped in tricolours and green, children waving flags, and friends from both countries celebrating the sport together.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives
Fans watch the high-voltage India–Pakistan clash during the Super Four, 8th Match of the DP World Asia Cup 2022, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 4, 2022.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archives
These photos highlight how the UAE has long been a meeting ground for South Asian cricket fans, capturing festive nights, nail-biting finishes, and stadiums glowing with shared passion.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives
Fans arrive at Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the India–Pakistan Champions Trophy clash in 2025, bringing colour, energy, and excitement to the stands.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Indian and Pakistani fans cheer side by side during the high-voltage Asia Cup clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in September 2025.