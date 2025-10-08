All players switched off their social media accounts during Asia Cup, Varun Chakravathy reflects on India’s triumph

Suryakumar Yadav-led team remained unbeaten throughout their victorious campaign
Dubai: India’s stellar performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup was marked by several key moments, both on and off the field. It all began with the handshake controversy during the India-Pakistan opening match, which soon escalated into multiple other issues throughout the tournament. The drama reached its peak at the presentation ceremony, when the Indian team celebrated their victory but refused to accept the trophy from ACC president and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.
With so much going on off the field, maintaining focus in the dressing room was no easy task. However, despite the surrounding distractions, the Suryakumar Yadav-led team remained unbeaten throughout their victorious campaign.
Varun Chakravarthy spoke about how the team managed to stay focused, explaining that they deliberately ignored external distractions and kept their eyes on the ultimate goal: winning the tournament. “We had planned before the match, and by the time we faced Pakistan in the final, we had already played them twice. So, we had a good idea of their strategy and what to expect, while also having our own plans in place, and we executed them well,” Chakravarthy said during the Ceat Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai.
He added, “Our primary goal from the start was to win the cup, not to get caught up in other things. Our focus was always on winning every match, staying unbeaten, and getting stronger as we headed into the (T20) World Cup.”
Chakravarthy also shared insights into how the players maintained a low profile off the field: “Almost all of the players switched off their social media accounts. They only logged in when they needed to post something after a match. In the UAE, everything was quiet — perhaps it was different in India, but there was little outside noise.”
Reflecting on his partnership with Kuldeep Yadav, Chakravarthy spoke highly of their complementary bowling styles. “We complement each other really well. I bowl at around 95km/h, and he bowls at around 85km/h, so we balance each other out,” he said. “Kuldeep gets more turn and revs, while I bring in more speed and bounce. It’s been working well so far, and we hope to continue this partnership in the (T20) World Cup.”
