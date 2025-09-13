Arch-rivals meet in first international clash since Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor
Dubai: Former India captain Kapil Dev has extended his best wishes to Team India ahead of their high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan, set for September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Speaking to the media, Kapil said: “We wish that India wins… Good luck! Let Team India win. The bottom line is that all the players represent India.”
The arch-rivals will meet in an international match for the first time since the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The upcoming fixture has drawn heightened attention, with some political voices earlier calling for a boycott.
Despite the pressure, the Centre gave its clearance for India to participate in the tournament. In August, the government also revised its policy on sporting ties with Pakistan.
As per the new rules, Indian athletes can compete against their Pakistani counterparts only in multinational events, while bilateral contests remain suspended.
The India-Pakistan fixture is expected to be one of the most-watched matches of the Asia Cup, drawing millions of viewers worldwide.
