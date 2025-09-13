Salman Ali Agha expresses satisfaction with the depth and variety in his bowling unit
Dubai: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha praised his bowlers after their emphatic 93-run win over Oman in the T20 Asia Cup, while admitting that the batting line-up still needs work.
Pakistan dominated Friday’s contest in Dubai, bundling out Oman for just 67 runs. The spinners were the standout performers, sharing six wickets between them for only 40 runs across 11 overs.
Speaking after the match, Agha expressed satisfaction with the depth and variety in his bowling attack.
“The bowling was outstanding. I am happy with the unit. We have three spinners, all are different, even Ayub. We have four or five good options, and you need that when playing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” he told the media after the match.
However, Agha admitted Pakistan could have posted a bigger total with the bat. “With the start we got, we should have reached 180, but that’s how cricket goes. We still need to improve with the bat,” he added.
Pakistan entered the Asia Cup on the back of a tri-series win and have carried their form into the tournament. “If we execute our plans for longer periods, we are good enough to beat any team,” Agha said.
Pakistan now face arch-rivals India on September 14 in Dubai, before meeting hosts UAE on September 17 in their final group match ahead of the Super Four stage.
