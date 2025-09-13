GOLD/FOREX
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan skipper hails bowlers, calls for improvement in batting unit

Salman Ali Agha expresses satisfaction with the depth and variety in his bowling unit

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha (2nd-left) shakes hand with his teammates after winning the Asia Cup 2025 T20 match against Oman at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 12, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha praised his bowlers after their emphatic 93-run win over Oman in the T20 Asia Cup, while admitting that the batting line-up still needs work.

Pakistan dominated Friday’s contest in Dubai, bundling out Oman for just 67 runs. The spinners were the standout performers, sharing six wickets between them for only 40 runs across 11 overs.

Skipper lauds spin options

Speaking after the match, Agha expressed satisfaction with the depth and variety in his bowling attack.

“The bowling was outstanding. I am happy with the unit. We have three spinners, all are different, even Ayub. We have four or five good options, and you need that when playing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” he told the media after the match.

However, Agha admitted Pakistan could have posted a bigger total with the bat. “With the start we got, we should have reached 180, but that’s how cricket goes. We still need to improve with the bat,” he added.

Strong form ahead of India clash

Pakistan entered the Asia Cup on the back of a tri-series win and have carried their form into the tournament. “If we execute our plans for longer periods, we are good enough to beat any team,” Agha said.

Pakistan now face arch-rivals India on September 14 in Dubai, before meeting hosts UAE on September 17 in their final group match ahead of the Super Four stage.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Related Topics:
UAEPakistanAsia Cup

