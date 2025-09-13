Asia Cup: Rumble in the jungle as The Lions clash with The Tigers

His leadership skills have also garnered lot of praise. In December 2024, he was selected to lead Bangladesh in a 3-match T20 series against West Indies and they went on to whitewash the Caribbeans under his leadership, becoming only the third team after India and England to whitewash West Indies in West Indies. He has now won four T20 series as skipper, the best by a Bangladeshi. On Thursday too, he impressed with his field positioning against Hong Kong, and for someone who has taken on three roles for his team, Bangladesh’s prospects against Sri Lanka depend a lot on this 30-year-old.