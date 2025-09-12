Asia Cup 2025: Fans throng Dubai stadium for Pakistan–Oman match

Dubai International Stadium came alive on September 12, 2025, as Pakistan faced Oman in a group-stage match of the Asia Cup. Fans from both countries filled the stands, creating a vibrant sea of green, red, and white as flags waved and chants echoed around the venue.Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
1/8
Families, students, and groups of friends shared the festive atmosphere, turning the stadium into a carnival of sport.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2/8
The clash reaffirmed Dubai’s role as a meeting ground for fans across the region to enjoy world-class cricket.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3/8
Draped in green and waving flags, Pakistan supporters gather outside Dubai Stadium for the match against Oman.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4/8
Excited Pakistan fans head to Dubai International Stadium, bringing colour and energy to the Asia Cup 2025.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5/8
Supporters of Pakistan stream into the stands at Dubai Stadium.