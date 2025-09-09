Is Asia Cup only about the India-Pakistan clash?

When Rashid Khan was asked how it was to be at a press conference with just few hours before his first match against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi, he said: “I don't think it's ideal to play a game in Abu Dhabi and stay in Dubai. But as a cricketer, you have to accept it. In other countries you travel three-four hours. You have to be mentally prepared and that is about being professional. Once I flew to the US and played a match soon after landing there. For us, it’s important to keep giving 100 per cent and dong the best we can and leaving everything else to the side.”