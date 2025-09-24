Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh bank on law of averages against India

Bangladesh were distinctly fortunate that things went their way in the Group Stage, with Sri Lanka’s defeat of Afghanistan in the last match triggering celebration among their fans. But, they seem to have taken matters into their own hands this time around, and their win over Sri Lanka in the Super Four opener will be a shot in the arm going into the India match. With the loss to Pakistan yesterday really denting the Islanders’ hopes, Bangladesh, who will play Pakistan in their last match, will be fancying their chances of winning at least one of their two remaining matches.