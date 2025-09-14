Will spinners dominate the India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup?

According to AccuWeather, Dubai will see temperatures touching 39°C and humidity around 44 per cent. Winds are expected to blow at around 33 km/h, adding another challenge for the players. By night, temperatures will drop to about 30°C under clear skies, but air quality is expected to dip.

The plan worked flawlessly — India bowled out the UAE for just 57 runs and chased the target down in only 4.3 overs. With the surface assisting spinners heavily, the same XI is likely to be retained for the Pakistan clash. The spin trio of Axar, Kuldeep, and Varun are expected to be key, especially against Pakistan’s middle order.

The last time these two rivals met in a T20 International was in June last year in the West Indies, where India edged out Pakistan by six runs before eventually going on to lift the trophy. Now, over a year later, they face off once again — but a lot has happened in that time, adding layers of intensity and emotion to this already fierce rivalry.

