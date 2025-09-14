India, the defending champions, brushed aside hosts UAE by nine wickets, while Pakistan outclassed Oman by 93 runs. This will be their first meeting since February 2025, and their first Asia Cup clash since 2023, when India secured a record 228-run victory.

The iconic rivalry between India and Pakistan will take centre stage once again as the two sides meet in the Asia Cup 2025 T20 encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both teams arrive in form, having registered emphatic wins in their opening matches.

Evening conditions will bring little respite, with night temperatures near 30°C and sticky humidity. Winds from the northeast at 19 km/h, gusting up to 33 km/h, may offer some swing for fast bowlers but will do little to ease the heat. Crucially, there is no rain forecast, ensuring a full contest.

According to AccuWeather, players will face extreme conditions on September 14. Daytime temperatures are expected to hit 40°C, with a ‘RealFeel’ of 44°C due to humidity and strong sunshine. Air quality has been marked ‘very unhealthy,’ while humidity will hover around 38 per cent.

In T20Is at this venue, first-innings scores average 139 compared to 121 in the second. Out of 112 matches played here, teams batting second have won 59 times, suggesting captains may prefer to bowl first after winning the toss.

The Dubai International Stadium pitch offers a fair contest between bat and ball. Seamers often find early movement if they maintain tight lines, while spinners become more influential once the surface slows. Batting generally gets easier during the middle overs, with chasing teams holding a slight edge.

With the weather set clear, the pitch offering assistance to both seamers and spinners, and the rivalry itself adding intensity, fans are in for a thrilling India-Pakistan showdown under the Dubai lights.

Spin could prove decisive in this high-stakes clash. India boast options in Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel, while Pakistan counter with Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Nawaz. How captains rotate their spin resources is likely to shape the outcome.

