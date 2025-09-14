“For fans it is always a special match, but for us every game matters,” he said. “The objective is to perform consistently and win the tournament, not just one match.”

When asked about the hype surrounding the fixture, Ayub stressed that while Pakistan understands the emotional weight of an India-Pakistan clash, the players remain focused on their broader campaign.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, the left-handed top-order batter said the team’s focus extends beyond the high-voltage rivalry, with the larger goal being to lift the Asia Cup trophy.

Dubai: On the eve of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 encounter between India and Pakistan, opener Saim Ayub struck a confident note, backing the young Pakistan side to deliver under pressure in Dubai on Sunday.

He also explained that Pakistan’s playing XI is shaped by conditions, with spinners more likely to feature on drier tracks.

Ayub emphasised that Pakistan’s success would depend on collective effort rather than individual brilliance. “It’s not about one or two players. Different players will step up in different games, and the team has full trust in each other,” he noted.

Responding to a question about facing India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Ayub said he was prepared for the contest. “I am ready to face any bowler and embrace the challenge. The aim now is to lead the team to victory,” he added.

The arch-rivals, both entering the match with opening victories, are set for another high-stakes showdown at the Dubai International Stadium.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s contest, Ayub said Pakistan would not deviate from its aggressive mindset. “We will play fearless cricket against all teams and stay completely focused against India,” he concluded.

