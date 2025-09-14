His best season came in 2023, when he scored 717 runs for Mumbai Indians at a strike rate of 167.91, including a record run of 16 consecutive 25-plus scores. Overall, he has 3,703 runs for MI, second only to Rohit Sharma, and has been part of two title-winning campaigns (2019, 2020). Before MI, he won his first IPL title with KKR in 2014.