From a fearless first-ball six to World Cup glory, SKY’s journey is pure inspiration
India’s T20I captain and batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav turned 35 on Sunday, marking another milestone in a career that has transformed him into one of the most feared short-format players in world cricket.
Often compared to South African legend AB de Villiers for his 360-degree strokeplay, Suryakumar has combined flair with consistency to emerge as India’s biggest match-winner in T20Is. His calm leadership, audacious batting and remarkable numbers underline his stature as a modern-day great.
Suryakumar’s international journey began relatively late. He made his India debut at 30 against England in 2021, announcing himself with a first-ball six off Jofra Archer. That fearless start set the tone for his career.
Before his breakthrough, he spent four seasons at Kolkata Knight Riders (2014–17) as a lower-order hitter. A move to Mumbai Indians in 2018 changed his fortunes. Consistent runs at the top order soon earned him an India cap and the spotlight he had long worked for.
T20Is remain Suryakumar’s strongest format. In 80 innings, he has scored 2,605 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 167.30. His tally includes four centuries and 21 fifties, making him India’s third-highest scorer in the format.
He is also the joint-fastest, alongside Virat Kohli, to reach 2,000 T20I runs, achieving the mark in just 56 innings.
Suryakumar was named ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, he smashed 1,164 runs in a single year — the most ever by an Indian in T20Is — with two centuries and nine fifties.
The highlight of his career so far came in 2024 when India lifted the T20 World Cup. Suryakumar not only contributed 199 runs in the tournament but also took the decisive catch of David Miller in the final against South Africa, sealing India’s victory by seven runs.
Across two T20 World Cups, he has scored 480 runs in 18 matches at a strike rate of 158.94, including five half-centuries. In the 2022 edition in Australia, he was India’s standout batter with 239 runs at a stunning average of 59.75.
Since taking over as India’s T20I captain in 2023, Suryakumar has led with authority. Under his leadership, India have won 13 of 16 matches, losing just twice. His calm approach and attacking mindset have earned praise from teammates and experts alike.
He also holds 16 Player of the Match awards in T20Is — joint-most for India alongside Virat Kohli.
Suryakumar is also a proven match-winner in the Indian Premier League. With 4,311 runs in 166 matches, he is the 16th-highest run-getter in tournament history.
His best season came in 2023, when he scored 717 runs for Mumbai Indians at a strike rate of 167.91, including a record run of 16 consecutive 25-plus scores. Overall, he has 3,703 runs for MI, second only to Rohit Sharma, and has been part of two title-winning campaigns (2019, 2020). Before MI, he won his first IPL title with KKR in 2014.
While T20 cricket is his stronghold, Suryakumar has also featured in ODIs and Tests. He has 773 ODI runs in 37 matches, including four fifties, and played a part in India’s 2023 Asia Cup triumph. He was also in the squad that reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. In Tests, he has only one appearance to date.
Across all T20 cricket, Suryakumar has amassed 8,627 runs in 326 matches at a strike rate of 153, with six centuries and 59 fifties.
From a late bloomer to India’s T20I captain and World Cup winner, his story is one of resilience and brilliance. As he turns 35, Suryakumar Yadav continues to embody the fearless, inventive spirit of modern T20 cricket.
— With inputs from ANI
