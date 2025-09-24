Rauf reached the milestone during Pakistan’s Super Four clash against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi , where he returned figures of 2/37 in four overs. His 14 wickets have come in nine matches at an average of 16.64 and an economy rate of 7.68, with best figures of 3/29.

Abu Dhabi: Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf etched his name in the record books on Tuesday, becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker in the history of the men’s T20I Asia Cup . He joined Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga and Rashid Khan at the top of the list with 14 wickets.

Rauf leads the national charts with 130 wickets in 92 matches at an average of 20.95, his best figures being 4/18.

With 114 wickets in 90 T20Is at an average of 22.10 and best figures of 4/22, Shaheen is now Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format.

Rauf’s new feat came on a day when fellow pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi also climbed up Pakistan’s all-time T20I wicket-takers list. Afridi picked up 3/28 in his four overs to move past leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

