The fast-bowling duo make history in Super Four clash against Sri Lanka
Rauf’s new feat came on a day when fellow pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi also climbed up Pakistan’s all-time T20I wicket-takers list. Afridi picked up 3/28 in his four overs to move past leg-spinner Shadab Khan.
With 114 wickets in 90 T20Is at an average of 22.10 and best figures of 4/22, Shaheen is now Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format.
Rauf leads the national charts with 130 wickets in 92 matches at an average of 20.95, his best figures being 4/18.
