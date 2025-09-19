Sri Lanka all-rounder Dunith Wellalage's father dies during match against Afghanistan in Asia Cup

In the match, Afghanistan opted to bat first, but were rocked early by Matheesha Pathirana (4/18), who reduced them to 40/3 in the powerplay. Ibrahim Zadran (24 off 27) and captain Rashid Khan (24 off 23) offered some resistance, but Afghanistan were struggling at 114/7 in the 18th over.

The match against Afghanistan marked Wellalage’s fifth T20I appearance and his first of this tournament. In ODIs, he has featured in 31 games, having already made a name for himself with two five-wicket hauls against India — including one during the 2023 ODI Asia Cup, where he ended with 10 wickets at an impressive average of 17.90, the joint second-best tally in the tournament. Overall, he has taken 39 ODI wickets and seven in T20Is. With the bat, he has contributed valuable runs in ODIs, scoring 386 runs in 24 innings at an average of 20.31, including a half-century.

It was a tough outing for Wellalage on the field. He had a poor day with the ball, finishing with figures of 1 for 49 in four overs. His final over was particularly expensive, as veteran Afghan batter Mohammad Nabi smashed him for five sixes and 32 runs overall.

