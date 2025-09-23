GOLD/FOREX
Like father like son: Arjun Tendulkar dismisses Samit Dravid to repeat father’s two decades old feat

Goa was playing KSCA XI in K Thimmaiah Memorial Tournament at the Alur grounds, Bengaluru

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Back in September 2003, during the NKP Salve Challenger Trophy in Bengaluru, cricket fans witnessed an iconic moment when Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary batter, dismissed his longtime teammate and fellow great, Rahul Dravid.

Fast forward to 2025, and history seemed to repeat itself — this time with the next generation. Arjun Tendulkar, representing the Goa Cricket Association, claimed the wicket of Samit Dravid, son of Rahul Dravid, in a match during the K Thimmaiah Memorial Tournament at the Alur grounds.

Batting first at the Platinum Oval, Goa posted a formidable 338 after captain Darshan Misal won the toss. Lalit Yadav led the charge with a brilliant 113, while Abhinav Taneja added a valuable 88. Arjun Tendulkar, batting at No. 9, chipped in with 9 runs.

In reply, KSCA XI began steadily at 53/1 but soon collapsed to 94/5, with Arjun playing a crucial role. He took three of the five early wickets, including that of Samit Dravid, who was dismissed for 9. Arjun ended with bowling figures of 3/54.

KSCA XI found some resistance through Lochan Gowda and wicketkeeper-batter Kruthik Sharma, who stitched together a 93-run stand for the sixth wicket. Sharma top-scored with a valiant 95, taking the team’s total to 276.

Goa began their second innings at 45/2, with Manthan Khutkar on 18 and Ishaan Gadekar on 3 at the crease, aiming to build on their strong position.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
