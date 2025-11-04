Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay earns India U19 call-up for Challenger Trophy

16-year-old selected in one of the four squads for Men’s U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy
Dubai: India’s legendary batter Rahul Dravid’s younger son, Anvay Dravid, has earned a spot in one of the four squads for the Men’s U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy.
The 16-year-old wicketkeeper-batter will represent Team C, which will be captained by Aaron George. Team C is set to play its opening match against Team B on November 7.
The Challenger Trophy, an important platform for rising cricketers, will be held in Hyderabad from November 5 to 11. The tournament serves as a key selection ground for players ahead of the U19 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2026.
According to a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), “The Junior Selection Committee has picked the teams for the upcoming IDFC First Bank Men’s U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy to be played in Hyderabad from 5th to 11th November, 2025.”
Anvay follows in the footsteps of his elder brother Samit Dravid, who was named in India’s U19 squad for the bilateral series against Australia in Pondicherry and Chennai in 2024, but missed out due to injury.
A standout performer at the junior level, Anvay rose to prominence during the Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16), where he topped the run charts with 459 runs in six matches.
Most recently, he captained Karnataka to the quarter-finals of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, guiding his team to four wins in the group stage before bowing out to eventual champions Hyderabad.
Anvay amassed 220 runs in six games, including an unbeaten 82 against Himachal Pradesh that powered a successful chase of 236, and a fluent 63 off 75 balls against Chandigarh in the group stage.
Team A: Vihaan Malhotra (c), Abhigyan Kundu (vc &wk), Vansh Acharya, Balaji Rao (wk), Lakshya Raichandani, Vineeth V K, Markanday Panchal, Satvik Deswal, V Yashveer, Hemchudeshan J, R S Ambrish, Honey Pratap Singh, Vasu Devani, Yudhajit Guha, Ishan Sood.
Team B: Vedant Trivedi (c), Harvansh Singh (vc & wk), Wafi Kachchhi, Sagar Virk, Sayan Paul, Vedant Singh Chauhan, Pranav Pant, Ehit Salaria (wk), B K Kishore, Anmoljeet Singh, Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Mohammed Malik, Mahamad Yaseen Saudagar, Vaibhav Sharma.
Team C: Aaron George (c), Aaryan Yadav (vc), Ankit Chatterjee, Manikanth Shivanand, Rahul Kumar, Yash Kasvankar, Anvay Dravid (wk), Yuvraj Gohil (wk), Khilan A Patel, Kanishk Chouhan, Aayush Shukla, Henil Patel, Laxman Pruthi, Rohit Kumar Das, Mohit Ulva.
Team D: Chandrahas Dash (c), Maulyarajsinh Chavda (vc), Shanthanu Singh, Arnav Bugga, Abhinav Kannan, Kushagra Ojha, Aryan Sakpal (wk), A Rapole (wk), Vikalp Tiwari, Mohamed Enaan, Aayan Akram, Udhav Mohan, Ashutosh Mahida, M Toshith Yadav, Solib Tariq.
