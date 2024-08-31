Legendary Indian batter and former captain Rahul Dravid’s son, Samit Dravid, is set to follow in the footsteps of his illustrious father after the right-hand batter was selected for the Indian Under-19 team for the home series against Australia, to be held in September and October.

Samit, a pace bowling all-rounder, has been selected for both the One-Day and the four-day squad in the multi-format series to be held in Puducherry and Chennai.

The 18-year-old has played a big role in his state Karnataka winning the four-day Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy, scoring 362 runs and grabbing 16 wickets in eight matches, including two in the final against Mumbai.

Rahul Dravid given a warm send-off by Indian players after winning the Twenty20 World Cup in Barbados. Image Credit: Source: BCCI-X

Uttar Pradesh’s Mohammad Amaan will lead the Indian Under-19 team during the three 50-over contests while Soham Patwardhan of Madhya Pradesh will lead the squad in the two four-day matches with the series beginning on September 21.

Rahul Dravid, famously called The Wall, had been the main stay for the Indian team during his international career, scoring 24,000 runs across all formats in 17 years. Rahul too came into the Indian team after representing India in the Under-19 format.