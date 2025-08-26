Bouquets for son Arjun, boxing gloves for Bucknor: Sachin Tendulkar opens up

The batting legend confirmed for the first time that his son, Arjun Tendulkar, is engaged to Saaniya Chandhok. “Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life,” Tendulkar said during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Reddit, putting an end to weeks of speculation.

Reports had earlier indicated that Arjun and Saaniya, granddaughter of prominent entrepreneur Ravi Ghai, exchanged rings in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. The news had already caused a flutter on social media after photos of the couple surfaced, but no official word had come from the Tendulkar family until now.

Arjun, 24, is a left-arm pacer who also contributes with the bat. He represents Goa in domestic cricket and has played in the Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians, making his debut in 2023. His sister, Sara, has also been in the spotlight recently with the launch of her Pilates studio in Mumbai, which saw her parents in attendance.

Tendulkar, however, did not restrict himself to family news. The session also saw him travel back in time to some of his most memorable duels on the field. He recalled unsettling Australian pace great Glenn McGrath at Nairobi during the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, when a flurry of fours and sixes disrupted the bowler’s rhythm and set the tone for Yuvraj Singh’s breakout innings.

On Shane Warne, the late spin legend who was once billed as his ultimate rival, Tendulkar explained how he devised different stances depending on whether Warne bowled over or around the wicket. The tactical adjustments, he said, were entirely his own design — a testament to the meticulous preparation that allowed him to dominate one of cricket’s greatest bowlers.

And when the subject turned to Steve Bucknor, the former umpire whose contentious decisions had often gone against him, Tendulkar displayed a lighter side. Asked what he would hand Bucknor if they met again, he quipped: “When I am batting, give him boxing gloves to wear.”

