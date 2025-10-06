Hikaru Nakamura is one of the most dynamic figures in the world of chess. Born on December 9, 1987, he became a grandmaster at the age of 15, a record for the youngest American to achieve the title at the time. Renowned for his aggressive, creative play and flair for showmanship, Nakamura has earned a place among the top players in history with a peak FIDE rating of 2816. Beyond his competitive career, he is also a popular streamer, with millions of followers across Twitch and YouTube. His influence in the chess community extends far beyond the board, as he has helped introduce the game to a new generation of fans.