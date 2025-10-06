Showmanship or disrespect? Hikaru Nakamura slammed for shocking gesture against D Gukesh
The Checkmate tournament kicked off in Arlington, US, with a jaw-dropping performance by Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, who defeated India’s World Champion, D Gukesh.
The USA dominated the match, securing a commanding 5-0 victory, immediately establishing their superiority in the competition. However, it wasn’t just the result that made waves; it was Nakamura’s audacious post-win celebration that truly captured the attention of the chess world.
In the highly anticipated showdown between Nakamura and Gukesh, the tension was palpable as the two grandmasters went head-to-head. After a series of intense games, Nakamura emerged victorious in a high-speed bullet match. True to his flamboyant style, Nakamura picked up Gukesh’s king and tossed it into the crowd, a dramatic gesture that quickly went viral. While some celebrated the excitement, the act sparked a fierce debate across social media about the appropriateness of his actions.
Nakamura’s gesture divided the chess community. Some fans defended him, viewing it as part of the showmanship he’s known for, and a way to inject energy into the event. Others, however, criticised it as disrespectful, with many expressing that the celebration was unnecessary and over the top.
The video of the moment quickly spread across the internet, fueling the ongoing debate on whether such theatrics belong in the world of professional chess.
In stark contrast to Nakamura’s flashy celebration, Gukesh handled his loss with admirable grace. Rather than reacting negatively, the Indian champion calmly rearranged the pieces on the board, earning praise for his sportsmanship.
His composed response to the incident stood in sharp contrast to Nakamura’s high-energy antics, and it was widely regarded as a reflection of his maturity and professionalism.
Nakamura, unruffled by the criticism, responded to the backlash by explaining that the king-tossing was always part of his plan if he won. “If I won, I was always going to throw the king.
The fact that it was a dramatic bullet game made it even better. I hope the fans enjoyed it!” Nakamura said, defending his celebration as part of the entertainment value he strives to bring to the game. Despite the controversy, he stood by his actions, maintaining that they were in line with his showman persona.
The loss was tough for the Indian team, as several key players, including Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi and rising star Divya Deshmukh, suffered unexpected defeats. Erigaisi was outplayed by Fabiano Caruana, while Deshmukh was beaten by International Master Carissa Yip. In addition, International Masters Levy Rozman and Tani Adewumi defeated Indian players Sagar Shah and Ethan Vaz, respectively, contributing to India’s tough 5-0 defeat.
Interestingly, International Master Levy Rozman, who also competed in the event, explained that the theatrical displays were actually encouraged by the organisers.
“Both teams were briefed that theatrics were encouraged—throwing kings, knocking them over, etc., to hype up the crowd. It just so happened that Hikaru won, and I’m pretty sure he even spoke to Gukesh backstage, apologizing and saying it was all for show,” Rozman revealed. The organisers clearly wanted to add a dramatic flair to the event, and Nakamura’s move fit within that framework.
The Checkmate tournament introduced some unconventional rules, including the elimination of draw offers and resignations. Games had to be played to completion—either through checkmate, flagging, or reaching a theoretically drawn position. The second leg of the competition, set to be held in India, will give Indian players the advantage of the white pieces, and the stage is set for a potential comeback.
Hikaru Nakamura is one of the most dynamic figures in the world of chess. Born on December 9, 1987, he became a grandmaster at the age of 15, a record for the youngest American to achieve the title at the time. Renowned for his aggressive, creative play and flair for showmanship, Nakamura has earned a place among the top players in history with a peak FIDE rating of 2816. Beyond his competitive career, he is also a popular streamer, with millions of followers across Twitch and YouTube. His influence in the chess community extends far beyond the board, as he has helped introduce the game to a new generation of fans.
Nakamura’s celebration didn’t sit well with everyone. While some praised his energetic approach, many fans and commentators voiced their disapproval, calling the gesture disrespectful. On the other hand, Gukesh’s poise in not reacting to the incident earned him widespread respect within the chess community. The episode highlighted the clash between differing philosophies in how the game should be presented to the world.
The Checkmate tournament moves on to the second leg in India, where the Indian team will hope to regroup and mount a strong challenge. With the return match promising more intense competition and perhaps even more theatrics, fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next in this high-stakes, high-drama event.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox