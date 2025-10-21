American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies at 29

Tributes from across the global chess community have poured in. Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa expressed his shock on X (formerly Twitter): “I’m deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Danya. Every time I logged into Chess.com, I would see his challenge for a game. It’s hard to believe that I won’t see it anymore.”

In what would become his final video, titled “You Thought I Was Gone!?” and posted last Friday, Naroditsky told viewers he was “back, better than ever” after a creative break. The video features him playing live games from a warmly lit home studio, narrating his thought process with the clarity and enthusiasm that endeared him to fans.

Beyond his tournament success, Naroditsky was widely recognised for popularising chess through streaming. Known affectionately to fans as “Danya,” he built a devoted following on YouTube and Twitch, where he livestreamed his matches and offered detailed, educational commentary. Fellow grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura noted, “He loved streaming, and he loved trying to be educational. The chess world is very grateful.”

Dubai: Daniel Naroditsky, a celebrated American chess grandmaster and former child prodigy, passed away on Monday at the age of 29. Known as one of the most influential voices in American chess, Naroditsky was found dead at his residence in San Jose, California. Authorities have yet to confirm an official cause of death, but early reports suggest there were no signs of foul play, according to Marca.

