Indian origin-British chess prodigy Bodhana youngest to beat a World Champion

Sivanandan’s meteoric rise comes as part of a new wave of English talent making their mark internationally. GM Danny Gormally noted, “English chess has been in the doldrums for many years. We’ve had good players, but now with talents like Bodhana, GM Shreyas Royal, FM Supratit Banerjee, and FM Ethan Pang, we finally have a generation that’s truly exciting. We don’t know just how strong they’ll become — but the potential is huge.”

Born in London in 2015 to parents from Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, Sivanandan has been rewriting the record books with startling regularity. In 2024, she became a Woman FIDE Master (WFM), and in July 2025, she set a new milestone by becoming the youngest player ever to earn a Woman Grandmaster (WGM) norm — surpassing the legendary Hou Yifan, who achieved the feat at 11.

The upset is even more impressive considering that Muzychuk, 33, is ranked 13th in the world and holds a FIDE rating of 2485—280 points higher than Sivanandan’s 2205. Sivanandan’s performance was a standout in the match, despite her team, She Plays to Win Lionesses, falling 3—1 to Turkish Airlines in the first round.

