Film critic Kamaal R Khan, widely known as KRK, claims that Bollywood actor Salman Khan has filed a defamation complaint against him in a Mumbai Court.

“Salman Khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore,” tweeted KRK to his 5.1 million followers. KRK, along with a majority of Bollywood critics in India and the UAE, had panned his Eid release ‘Radhe’, directed by Prabhu Deva.

KRK claims that the lawsuit was excessive and implored Khan’s father to rethink it. Tagging screenwriter and lyricist Salim Khan, he claimed he’s not on a mission to destroy his son’s career.

“I review films just for fun. If I know that Salman get affected by my review so I won’t review. If he could have asked me not to review his film so I would not have reviewed,” wrote Khan,

Gulf News sought a comment from Khan’s team in Mumbai, but they are yet to respond.

KRK famously ripped apart the action film and was scathing while choosing his words.

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ chronicles Khan as a rebel cop who’s on a mission to clean up the drug menace in Mumbai. Bad acting, a choppy screenplay and too many songs marred this entertainer.

According to PTI, Khan’s legal team will be bringing up the matter for urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court in Mumbai on May 27.

“I said so many times that I never review film of any producer or actor if he asks me to not review,” claimed KRK.