As Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa celebrates his 25th year of survival in the film industry, here’s a look at a galaxy of stars who are doing a great job of being relevant and in business. The names below have clocked more than two decades in an industry which is brutal and transient ...
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
Akshay Kumar: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar — playfully known as Hindi cinema’s original ‘Khiladi’ — hit a career milestone this year as he completes thirty years in the entertainment business. The self-made actor began his career with a string of action-oriented roles, but managed to re-invent himself as he began taking on dramatic and comic roles. He’s one of the few actors in Bollywood who excels in comedy, action and sobering cinema
Image Credit: GN Archives
Mohanlal: The Malayalam legend has thrived in the South Indian film industry for over four decades. He enters his 43rd year of working in entertainment this year. The award-winning actor made his acting debut with ‘Thiranottam’, which did not release in the theatres back then. But his Fazil-directed ‘Manjil Virinja Pookkal’ did not meet with the same fate. His turn as the vitriolic and vicious villain is still one of his best works.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
Salman Khan: In 1988, Bollywood actor Salman Khan made his acting debut in ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi’, but it was his romantic saga ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ which released in 1989 that put him on the map. 33 years later, Khan is still one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. Despite his brush-ins with the law, Khan has a reputation of delivering blockbusters on the go. “I have seen so much and met so many brilliant people along the way who have taught me so much and carved me into the person that I am. My motivation to work has always been the fans who give me unconditional love and it is because of them that I am always striving to deliver my best to them,” said Khan in an interview with PTI about his long journey in Bollywood.
Image Credit: instagram.com/beingsalmankhan/
Madhuri Dixit: This year, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit — who dances like a dream — completes 37 years in the film industry. The actor made her debut with the 1984 film Abodh, in which she played a young bride Gauri. In a social media interaction, Dixit who has acted in hits including ‘Dil’ and ‘Devdas’ called her journey in Bollywood “one thrilling roller-coaster ride.” For those wondering, her syrupy, feel-good family drama ‘Hum Aapke Hai Kaun’ remains her all-time favourite film.
Image Credit: IANS
Kareena Kapoor Khan: In June 2021, Kareena Kapoor clocks 21 years in Bollywood. She made her debut in JP Dutta’s romance ‘Refugee’ along with Abhishek Bachchan, another newcomer. Last year, when she clocked two decades in Hindi cinema, she posted a throwback still from ‘Refugee’ and thanked her army of fans for their support. On Instagram, she posted: “My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence.” The heavily-pregnant actress, who is due to have a baby this month, is gearing up for the release of ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ with Aamir Khan.
Image Credit: Supplied
Kajol: Known for her effortless — but sometimes loud — acting, Kajol clocks 29 years in Bollywood this year. She made her debut with ‘Bekhudi’ as a 17-year-old and has blockbusters including ‘Baazigar’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ under her belt. Her latest film ‘Tribanga’ was a strong female-fronted film in which she plays a fierce single mother and actress.
Image Credit: ANI
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: In 2021, Priyanka Chopra Jonas — who’s getting rave reviews for her new film ‘The White Tiger’ — completes 21 years in the entertainment business. The former Miss World, who made her acting debut with ‘Aitraaz’, has acted in more than 50 Hindi movies and has also conquered the West. The ‘Fashion’ actor celebrated the two-decade mark last by sharing a video on Instagram that chronicled many of her milestone moments. “20 Years in Entertainment Thank you @ozzyproduction and all of you for such a beautiful reminder of these 20 years since I started in this business. I hope to meet you all someday.. Meanwhile, I want to celebrate with all of you... Stay tuned! Thank you #pcmaniacs,” wrote Chopra Jonas as she clocked the two-decade journey in cinema last year.
Image Credit: IANS
Rajinkanth: 2021 marks his 46th years of working in Indian cinema. The Tamil superstar, with his signature acting histrionics like flipping his sunglasses stylishly, made his acting debut with the 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal, which was directed by late K Balachander. On August 15 this year, he will complete 46 years in the industry.
Image Credit: GN Archives
Ajay Devgn: Here’s an actor who made his debut as an action star in ‘Phool Aur Kante’ in 1991. Even though it was a big hit, Devgn did not let the popular film slot him into brackets. He completes 30 years in the industry this year and has acted in various genres including drama and comedy.
Image Credit: GN Archives