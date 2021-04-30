In their new song 'Dil De Diya', the pair are seen doing a string of complex dance moves

Salman Khan- starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release in theatres in India and worldwide during Eid in May Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who’s known for his formidable mass-appeal and box-office draw in Hindi cinema, is making sure to live up to his title of being a complete entertainer.

In his latest song ‘Dil De Diya’ from his Eid release ‘Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai’, Khan is seen setting the dance floor on fire along with the lithe actress Jacqueline Fernandez. This song comes close on the heels of ‘Seeti Maar’, in which Khan was seen picking up his co-star Disha Patani as a human dumbbell.

While similar borderline ludicrous dance moves aren’t wholly repeated in his new track, there’s plenty of complicated and bizarre moves to keep you hooked. This could also be your only chance to see actor Randeep Hooda, who plays the antagonist in 'Radhe', do his version of the iconic moon walk, popularised by Michael Jackson.

The catchy ‘Dil De Diya’ number has been sung by Khan’s friend Kamaal Khan and Payal Dev and the music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, known for his nasal style of singing.

Fernandez, who seems to be in a song cameo in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, has worked with Khan in the past in films including ‘Kick’ and ‘Race 3’. Their syrupy music single ‘Tera Bina’ was shot during the lockdown last year in India at Khan’s farmhouse near Mumbai. In that video, the two were seen romancing each other with ease.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez Image Credit: Supplied

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will release in the UAE cinemas on May 13 and the advance movie ticket bookings have already opened in this region since yesterday. While the UAE will enjoy a theatrical release for this region, Khan's Eid offering will see a hybrid release in India. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the makers have taken the decision to release in a digital platform along with releasing in select cinemas in that country.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is directed by Prabhu Deva known for his loud potboilers and also features actor Randeep Hooda, Patani, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Khan and director Deva have worked together before in films including 'Dabangg 3'.