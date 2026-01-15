TikTok removes over 17 million videos in MENA region in the third quarter of 2025

Both tech and human gatekeepers keep an eye on content
With quick clips crafted to capture attention and popularity that’s been steadily on the rise, social media channel TikTok has been at the forefront of a debate that involves children, dangerous content, and the quintessential question: At what point should a child be exposed to social media?
In response, TikTok has released its third quarter Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, which talks about its commitment to a safe online experience for the global community. It explains that in this quest, between July and September of last year, it removed 17,410,066 videos across the MENA region for violating its Community Guidelines. In the UAE, the number of posts removed numbered 1,032,534 videos, 94.9 per cent of which were removed within 24 hours of being posted.
In addition to this, TikTok explains in a statement 73,702 LIVE hosts were banned and 168,205 livestreams interrupted for flouting rules.
Some content that breaches the rules is automatically removed by the system but there is a human gatekeeping system in place too, to handle appeals, consult external experts and respond to real-time issues that may crop up.
These measures have become ever more important in light of the recent report highlighted by Gulf News on dangerous – potentially fatal – challenges such as ‘skull breaker’ that are proliferating on social media at a time when countries reframe age parameters for those wanting an online presence. Recently, UAE approved a new Child Digital Safety Law (CDS Law) that safeguards minors’ safety online. It has begun to employ age-based restrictions to keep the vulnerable off platforms that may do them harm.
In the case of TikTok, in the third quarter of 2025, it removed more than 22 million suspected under 13 accounts globally.
“This focus on age appropriate experiences, combined with highly proactive moderation across the MENA region, reinforces the platform's long-term commitment to age-appropriate experiences and safeguarding minors. By strategically combining cutting-edge technology with human insight, TikTok continues to cultivate a secure environment where creativity can flourish safely,” says the app’s statement to press.
Other countries in Mena that have seen a proactive approach by TikTok include:
Saudi Arabia
It removed 3,861,844 videos during the third quarter. About 96.7% of violative content was removed within 24 hours.
Egypt
Here, the platform removed 3,024,039 videos that violated Community Guidelines. The country achieved a proactive removal rate of 99.6 per cent and 95.8 per cent of violative content was taken down within 24 hours. In addition to short-form video removals, TikTok banned 197,881 LIVE hosts and interrupted 834,242 livestreams in the country for violating platform guidelines.
Morocco
In Morocco, TikTok removed 792,737 videos, with a proactive removal rate of 99.3%. The removal rate within 24 hours reached 95.6 per cent; 40,904 LIVE hosts were banned, and 112,417 livestreams interrupted.
Iraq
In Iraq, 7,441,506 videos were removed, of which 96.1% of videos were taken off within 24 hours. On the LIVE front, TikTok banned 295,639 LIVE hosts and disrupted 1,292,381 livestreams for violating Community Guidelines.
Lebanon
In Lebanon, TikTok removed 1,257,406 videos, with 95.3% of violative videos removed within 24 hours. The platform also banned 15,865 LIVE hosts and disrupted 77,820 livestreams for violating Community Guidelines.
LIVE monetization enforcement
TikTok continues to report LIVE safety data to reflect actions taken to enforce monetisation guidelines. These guidelines reward creators who stream safe, authentic, and high-quality content. In the third quarter of 2025, action was taken, including warnings and demonetization on 2,107,177 LIVE sessions and 3,914,684 LIVE creators internationally for violating the rules in place.
