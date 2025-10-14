GOLD/FOREX
UAE fans get 5GB free data from e& for every goal scored against Qatar

The free local data gifted for each goal will be valid for a period of three days

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
UAE fans get 5GB free data from e& for every goal scored against Qatar
Supplied

Dubai: In a massive show of support for the UAE national football team, telecom giant e& is fueling the nation's excitement by rewarding fans with a generous free data offer for the crucial match against Qatar. Postpaid and Wasel prepaid users in the UAE can earn 5GB of free local data for every goal scored by the national team as they continue their bid for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

To take advantage of this fantastic offer, eligible customers must first opt in. The process is simple: subscribers need to click the 'Join Now' button within the official e& UAE mobile application. Once the team is done with its World Cup Qualifier match against Qatar, the earned free local data will be credited to the customer's line at 10 am the following day.

It is important for fans to note the terms of the bonus data. The free local data gifted for each goal will be valid for a period of three days from the moment it is credited. This means every strike of the ball that finds the back of the net translates into three days of bonus connectivity.

