Fifa World Cup qualifier: Coach Olaroiu hails UAE’s resilience after Oman win

Olaroiu thanks UAE fans for their passionate support, which played a vital role
Dubai: UAE head coach Cosmin Olaroiu expressed pride in his team’s resilience after they came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Oman in their Group A second-round clash of the Asian qualifiers playoff for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
Despite falling behind to an unfortunate own goal by Kouame Kouadio in the first half, the UAE rallied late in the game. Goals from Marcus Meloni and Caio Lucas turned the tide in their favour, keeping alive their hopes of a second-ever appearance at the World Cup, having debuted in 1990.
Acknowledging the intensity of the match at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Olaroiu told AFC website: “It was a very difficult match, and I congratulate the players for their determination and resolve to achieve this well-deserved result. It puts us at the top of the group.”
The Romanian tactician, who took charge of the UAE in May, made several bold changes at halftime in a bid to shift the momentum.
“I had to make a complete tactical shift at the start of the second half to change the players’ mentality and push for the win,” he explained. Olaroiu brought on Caio Canedo, Yahia Nader, and Harib Abdalla to inject fresh energy into the side.
“We played with two different faces in each half, but ultimately did what was needed to win. Now, we prepare for the decisive game against Qatar,” he added. A draw in that match will be enough for the UAE to clinch their spot at the 2026 tournament.
Olaroiu also thanked the UAE fans for their passionate support, which he said played a vital role in the team’s comeback.
Meanwhile, Oman head coach Carlos Queiroz was left to rue missed opportunities but remained proud of his squad.
“We created many chances but failed to capitalise. The players deserved a better result,” said Queiroz. “Our qualification hopes are still alive, and our fans should be proud of the team’s fighting spirit despite all the challenges.”
Oman’s fate now hinges on the result of the UAE-Qatar fixture. The second-placed team in Group A will advance to face the Group B runners-up in a playoff, with the winner moving on to the intercontinental Fifa Playoff Tournament — the final step toward qualification.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox