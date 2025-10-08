UAE begin campaign on a high at T20 World Cup Qualifiers with win over Qatar

Waseem's men register a convincing seven-wicket victory over Qatar in Al Amarat, Muscat
Dubai: The UAE kicked off their campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia Pacific Qualifier with a convincing seven-wicket victory over Qatar in Al Amarat, Muscat.
After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Qatar got off to a disastrous start, losing both openers for ducks. Imal Liyanage was dismissed by Junaid Siddique, while Zubair Ali was run out. Muhammad-Asi Liaqat-Ali followed soon after, also failing to get off the mark, leaving Qatar struggling at 5 for 3 in just the second over.
Shariq Munir (19 off 18, 3 fours) attempted to steady the innings, but his dismissal triggered another mini-collapse. A late recovery effort from captain Mirza Mohammed Baig (30 off 29, 1 four, 2 sixes), Shahzaib Jamil Ahmed (20 off 17, 6 sixes), and Muhammad Ikramullah (17 off 21, 2 fours) helped Qatar post a total of 118 for 8 in their 20 overs.
For the UAE, Muhammad Rohid and Zahid Ali each claimed two wickets.
In reply, Muhammad Waseem's men stumbled early in their chase, losing three wickets for just 43 runs. However, Alishan Sharafu and Harshit Kaushik steadied the ship with an unbeaten 76-run partnership for the fourth wicket, guiding their side to victory in 18.3 overs.
UAE next face Malaysia in the Group A fixture on Friday.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox