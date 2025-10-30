GOLD/FOREX
Viral 'sky stadium' for Saudi 2034 World Cup: Total AI fake

It’s blowing up everywhere — a full-on football pitch chilling 350m up on a skyscraper

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
The viral stuff vs planned: The internet went wild with the Saudi “Sky Stadium” (top photos) that looked straight out of Blade Runner. It wasn’t real at all — it was pure AI magic. Below: Sensible blue-and-grey slab of a football pitch in a mirror-walled canyon being developed as part of Saudi Arabia's The Line project.
@mkenyaa01 [Tiktok] | Construction Review [X]

Buckle up for the wildest fake-out since your cousin swore that camel could predict the World Cup champions. 

So this “Saudi Sky Stadium” thing? 

It’s blowing up everywhere — a full-on football pitch chilling 350 metres up on a skyscraper, like someone stacked the Burj Khalifa with a Premier League turf on top. 

The video’s slicker than a greased falcon: lights popping, the whole desert glowing. It went mega-viral overnight, with people losing their minds.

But hold up — crickets in the local papers. 

Nothing's official

No Saudi journalist is typing “sky stadium” of the sort that went viral without a question mark.

Until now, there’s neither an official word about this tower-topper stadium being part of a plan nor was it specifically mentioned in an official media announcement.

And no developer, big-shot, small-shot, or medium-shot, dropping a press release like, “Yeah, we’re building this yesterday.” 

Turns out tonnes of folks got bamboozled by some jaw-dropping AI slop. 

The AI-generated image that went viral looks nothing like the planned 350m high football pitch that will form part of The Line, part of the larger NEOM project.

Straight-up different vibe. 

The real plan: More like a fancy rooftop park, not stadium-in-the-sky Ragnarok place for Ronaldo wannabes.

Viral fake

Meanwhile, the internet’s doing its thing. 

Some Tik-Tokers ran wild: “Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Stadium… world’s first ‘sky stadium,’ suspended 350 metres above the desert… solar-and-wind-powered… 46,000 seats… construction kicks off 2027, done by 2034 for the 48-team World Cup.” 

Sounds dope, right?

Except legacy Saudi media outlets are over here in 2024 talking 15 regular stadiums, headlined by the King Salman International Stadium in Riyadh seating 92,760

No sky nonsense mentioned. The English-language Korean daily declared: "AI-Generated 'Sky Stadium' Images Proven Fake for 2034 World Cup".

Still, the meme-makers love a plot twist.

But if sand had been turned into sensational developments right before our eyes, who knows? Stranger things have happened. 

Until then, enjoy the meme, laugh at the gullible, and keep your feet on the ground. 

Or 350 metres up, if the check clears.

So while the “Sky Stadium” might be an AI fantasy, Saudi Arabia’s real-life vision is nearly as wild — because in NEOM, science fiction is starting to look a lot like tomorrow’s reality.

