It was very emotional for me, Saudi Arabia coach says after World Cup qualification

“Iraq always seem to do things the hard way,” he said. “We have to keep believing. Aymen Hussein’s injury is a big setback, but I expect him to be fit for November. Of course, I would have loved to qualify outright after just four months in charge — but now we move forward.

Renard credited the passionate home crowd for their role in helping the team across the finish line. “I expected a big crowd, but the atmosphere was truly amazing,” he said. “The fans really drove the players forward. Even though Salem Al-Dawsari was named man of the match, tonight the real stars were the fans. It wasn’t easy a few months ago, but we made it — and that’s what matters most.”

“It was a very emotional moment for me,” Renard said. “My mother passed away in February. She was in the stands at Lusail Stadium when we beat Argentina at the 2022 World Cup. The last time I saw her was in January. She told me, ‘I won’t be able to see you at the next World Cup, but do your best to qualify the team.’ When I was asked about it after the match, all the emotion came flooding back. I believe she’s watching over me.”

