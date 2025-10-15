It was very emotional for me, Saudi Arabia coach says after World Cup qualification

Saudi Arabia book their ticket to Fifa World Cup 2026 after a 0-0 draw with Iraq
Dubai: Saudi Arabia head coach Hervé Renard said he was deeply moved after his side secured a place at the 2026 Fifa World Cup Finals with a goalless draw against Iraq in Jeddah on Tuesday.
The result concluded an emotional chapter for the Frenchman, who returned to lead Saudi Arabia in October 2024 following the departure of Roberto Mancini. His journey since then has been marked by personal loss, with his mother passing away in early 2025.
“It was a very emotional moment for me,” Renard said. “My mother passed away in February. She was in the stands at Lusail Stadium when we beat Argentina at the 2022 World Cup. The last time I saw her was in January. She told me, ‘I won’t be able to see you at the next World Cup, but do your best to qualify the team.’ When I was asked about it after the match, all the emotion came flooding back. I believe she’s watching over me.”
Tuesday’s draw at King Abdullah Sports City sealed Saudi Arabia’s top spot in Group B of the Asian qualifiers. They now join Japan, Korea Republic, Australia, Iran, Uzbekistan, Jordan, and hosts Qatar in the expanded 48-team tournament.
Renard credited the passionate home crowd for their role in helping the team across the finish line. “I expected a big crowd, but the atmosphere was truly amazing,” he said. “The fans really drove the players forward. Even though Salem Al-Dawsari was named man of the match, tonight the real stars were the fans. It wasn’t easy a few months ago, but we made it — and that’s what matters most.”
Iraq head coach Graham Arnold urged supporters to remain patient and optimistic after his side finished second in Group B, securing a spot in the next phase of qualification. Iraq will now face the UAE in a two-legged playoff in November.
“The players gave me everything,” Arnold said. “We ended the group with four points and didn’t concede a single goal. We’re still in the race, and I urge the Iraqi media and fans to stay positive — our World Cup journey continues.”
Iraq haven’t appeared at a Fifa World Cup since their debut in Mexico in 1986. However, Arnold — who led Australia to the 2022 World Cup via the playoffs — remains confident of his team’s chances.
“Iraq always seem to do things the hard way,” he said. “We have to keep believing. Aymen Hussein’s injury is a big setback, but I expect him to be fit for November. Of course, I would have loved to qualify outright after just four months in charge — but now we move forward.
“The players need to return to their clubs, work hard, and prepare for what’s ahead. With Australia, I qualified through the playoffs. It’s not how you get there — it’s about getting there.”
