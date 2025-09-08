Iran runs the risk of attacks if inspectors ae not allowed, nuclear watchdog says

While satellite images show the Israel/US air strikes curtailed much of Iran’s above-ground nuclear activity, they rolled back decades of access by UN inspectors to Tehran’s vast atomic complex. It’s the first time since Iran began enriching uranium in 2006 that the IAEA hasn’t been able to account for gram-level changes to its stockpile. Monitors were last able to confirm the state and location of Iran’s near-bomb-grade uranium a few days before the June 13 attacks began.