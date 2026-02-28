GOLD/FOREX
No Filipinos hurt in Iran airstrikes: Philippine embassies on full alert across Gulf

Philippine agencies to ensure safety of overseas Filipinos as tensions rise after strikes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Smoke billows following the pre-emptive strike from Israel and the United States in Tehran
IRNA/ANI

Dubai: There were no Filipinos reported to be affected or harmed during the aerial attacks of US and Israel in Iran, according to the initial reports of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

“The President is deeply concerned for the safety of Filipinos in Iran, Israel and all the countries in the region. We continue to advise Filipinos to stay in their homes or safe places and refrain from going out to public places at this time,” said the DFA in a statement.

For Filipinos with families across the region, officials have stressed that embassies remain on standby to provide assistance if needed.

Embassies on full alert

DFA secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro has assured that the Philippine embassies in Tehran and Tel Aviv are on “full alert” and ready to assist affected nationals.

Moreover, embassies in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, which host large Filipino communities, have also been placed on heightened alert.

The Philippines has expressed concern over escalating tensions and has called on all parties to pursue dialogue and negotiations to restore peace and stability in the region.

Regional tensions escalate

Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed key government agencies to ensure the safety of Filipinos in the Gulf region after the coordinated airstrikes on Iran.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the president has noted that the Philippine government is gathering more information about the attacks and closely monitoring developments in the Middle East.

“In the meantime, the safety of Filipino citizens in Iran and in the Middle East is paramount. I have instructed the DFA and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to take measures to determine their whereabouts in affected areas and to take immediate measures to ensure their safety,” stated Marcos.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as regional tensions remain high. For now, Philippine officials have reiterated their advice to Filipinos in the Middle East to stay indoors, remain vigilant, and follow guidance from local authorities and Philippine embassies.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

