UAE to experience unsettled winter weather in the coming days

Strong winds, cooler temperatures and rough seas forecast this weekend
In its daily bulletin issued on Friday, the centre said the change is being driven by a mix of low- and high-pressure systems affecting the region. This has led to dusty and partly cloudy conditions, particularly across coastal and northern areas, along with a noticeable drop in temperatures across much of the country.
North-westerly winds are forecast to remain moderate to fresh, strengthening at times, especially in open and coastal areas. Gusts could reach up to 60 kilometres per hour, stirring up dust and sand and reducing visibility in some places. Strong winds have also affected sea conditions, with the Arabian Gulf turning very rough, while the Oman Sea is expected to remain rough.
On Friday, temperatures in coastal and island areas ranged between 20°C and 24°C, while internal regions recorded highs of 22°C to 26°C. Mountain areas were cooler, with temperatures between 16°C and 20°C, with even lower readings expected overnight, particularly inland.
The unsettled conditions are expected to persist through the weekend. Saturday is likely to remain partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over some coastal areas and winds continuing to raise dust. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to stay very rough before gradually easing by Sunday. Increased humidity overnight may also bring a chance of fog or mist in some internal areas.
By Monday, cloud cover is expected to increase at times over coastal and northern regions, with a chance of rainfall and a gradual rise in temperatures. Winds are forecast to ease and shift direction, while sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to moderate.
