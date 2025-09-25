Ravichandran Ashwin joins Australia’s Sydney Thunder for Big Bash League

39-year-old signs two-year deal for Australian T20 competition
Dubai: Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to join the Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League season. The 39-year-old, who recently retired from the Indian Premier League, has made himself available for franchise leagues around the world, including the UAE’s International League T20.
Ashwin will link up with the Thunder in early January, aiming to strengthen their push for back-to-back BBL Finals appearances.
“Thunder were crystal clear about how they wanted to use me — and bold enough to back it,” Ashwin said. “My conversations with the leadership were outstanding; we’re fully aligned on my role. I love the way Dave Warner approaches the game, and it’s even better when your captain shares your mindset. I can’t wait to perform for Thunder Nation.”
Sydney Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland expressed his excitement about the high-profile addition. “I’m incredibly proud that Ashwin has chosen Sydney Thunder,” Copeland said. “From our very first conversation, he impressed everyone with his passion, hunger to win, and deep understanding of what makes this club unique. His arrival mid-season will inject fresh energy and world-class spin into our bowling attack. Just as importantly, his leadership and mentorship will be invaluable for our young squad.
“What’s especially exciting is Ashwin’s connection with the fast-growing Indian community in Western Sydney. His presence will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of Thunder fans and members.”
Ashwin enjoyed a glittering international career, representing India in 287 matches and taking 765 wickets across formats. In Tests, he claimed 537 wickets, ranking eighth among the highest wicket-takers in the format’s history. He was also a key part of India’s 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy victories.
In the IPL, Ashwin played 221 matches across five franchises, making him the seventh most-capped player in tournament history. He won two titles with the Chennai Super Kings in 2010 and 2011, finishing with 187 wickets — fifth on the all-time IPL wicket-takers list.
