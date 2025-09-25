Ravichandran Ashwin joins Australia’s Sydney Thunder for Big Bash League

“Thunder were crystal clear about how they wanted to use me — and bold enough to back it,” Ashwin said. “My conversations with the leadership were outstanding; we’re fully aligned on my role. I love the way Dave Warner approaches the game, and it’s even better when your captain shares your mindset. I can’t wait to perform for Thunder Nation.”

Sydney Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland expressed his excitement about the high-profile addition. “I’m incredibly proud that Ashwin has chosen Sydney Thunder,” Copeland said. “From our very first conversation, he impressed everyone with his passion, hunger to win, and deep understanding of what makes this club unique. His arrival mid-season will inject fresh energy and world-class spin into our bowling attack. Just as importantly, his leadership and mentorship will be invaluable for our young squad.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.