Former Pakistan cricket pioneer Wazir Mohammad passed away at 95

But perhaps his finest series came in the Caribbean in 1957-58, remembered globally for Garry Sobers' then world-record 365 and Hanif Mohammad's epic 337. Amid those milestones, Wazir quietly compiled 440 runs, including two centuries and an unbeaten 97. His first hundred in that series was Pakistan's fastest Test century until 1967, while his monumental 189 at Port of Spain secured another overseas win, ensuring Pakistan had won at least one Test on each of their first three tours.