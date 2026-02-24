His death was announced on Instagram, leaving fans and fellow contestants in shock
Dubai: Mayank Pawar, a fitness enthusiast, reality TV personality, and seven-time Mr India titleholder, has passed away at the age of 37. The Splitsvilla Season 7 contestant’s death was confirmed through a post on his official Instagram account, leaving fans and members of the fitness community shocked.
The cause of death has not been disclosed. Pawar had recently celebrated his birthday on January 1, 2026, making the news all the more unexpected for followers who had been tracking his fitness journey online.
Following the announcement, social media was flooded with condolence messages from fans, friends and fellow fitness enthusiasts. In a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram, his family described him as “a brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many,” adding that he would live on in the hearts of those who knew him.
The family also announced a prayer meeting to honour his memory on February 25, 2026, at Valmiki Mandir in Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh, inviting well-wishers to attend and pay their respects.
Pawar rose to prominence after appearing on MTV Splitsvilla Season 7, where his calm demeanour and disciplined approach made him a memorable contestant. His emotional exit from the show remains one of the standout moments of the season, with hosts Sunny Leone and Nikhil Chinapa sharing a heartfelt goodbye as he left the villa.