According to the Public Prosecution, investigations revealed that the network sought to move a consignment of ammunition through UAE territory in violation of national laws and regulations. Authorities said the operation was uncovered and stopped before completion, with suspects arrested and shipments tracked.

The second transaction took place inside the UAE, where more than $2 million from the proceeds of the first deal was used to procure additional ammunition. Part of this shipment was brought into the country using fraudulent methods, including transport via a private aircraft, in preparation for onward transfer.

The first deal, concluded outside the UAE, involved an agreement to supply weapons — including Kalashnikov rifles, machine guns and grenades — with a declared value of $13 million, while the actual value was estimated at no more than $10 million. The difference, authorities allege, was distributed as illicit commissions among those involved, using UAE-based companies and bank accounts as cover.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.