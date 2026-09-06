Antonelli, who began at the back of the field in 19th after exceeding the permitted number of power unit changes, had already moved his way up to 12th and once the race restarted continued to pick his way through the field.

The race started in dramatic fashion when Hamilton's teammate Leclerc slammed his Ferrari off the track and into barriers. The Monegasque, who is a two-time winner at Monza, lost control on the exit of the parabolica at the end of lap two, going straight into the gravel and flying side on into the tyre barriers.

Antonelli, who won his home grand prix for the first time to become the first Italian to win at Monza in 60 years, stretched his lead at the top of the championship standings to 66 points.

There was a lot of conversation on whether local team Ferrari or local boy Kimi Antonelli would do the Italian job at Monza on Sunday and at the end of a dramatic race, the 20-year-old Italian produced a sizzling drive from the back of the grid to see off Mercedes teammate George Russell for his seventh win of the season.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.