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Kuwait strongly condemns repeated Houthi attacks on ships in Red Sea

The ministry termed the attacks as a blatant breach of international law

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Kuwait strongly condemns repeated Houthi attacks on ships in Red Sea

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Sunday strongly condemned and denounced the repeated attacks by the Houthi group on ships in the Red Sea, the last of which was on Saudi ship NCA MASA while sailing in the Red Sea.

In a press release, the ministry termed the attacks as a blatant breach of international law and a direct threat to the security and freedom of maritime navigation and the safety of international trade.

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It underlined Kuwait's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its security and interests.

The ministry stressed that it is necessary to abide by international law rules that ensure the freedom and safety of navigation in international waterways.

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