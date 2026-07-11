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Trump warns Iran: 1,000 missiles are 'locked and loaded' over assassination threat

US president vows ‘locked and loaded’ response to alleged Iranian death plot

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Trump says thousands of missiles ready as US-Iran tensions reach new peak
Trump says thousands of missiles ready as US-Iran tensions reach new peak
AFP

US President Donald Trump has warned that the United States would launch a major military response if Iran attempts to assassinate him, saying thousands of missiles are prepared for potential strikes against the Islamic Republic.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US military was ready to respond if the Iranian government acted on what he described as threats to kill the sitting US president.

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“1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands more to immediately follow,” Trump said.

He added that orders had already been issued and claimed the US military was prepared to “completely decimate and destroy” areas of Iran for up to a year, with the possibility of an extension.

Trump says Iran has targeted him for years

Trump has previously said he remains a target for Iran, citing tensions that intensified after the US operation that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

Speaking to the New York Post, Trump said he had given instructions for a large-scale response if Iran succeeds in killing him.

“I’ve been on their list for a long time,” Trump said, adding that officials had been told to “bomb them” at levels Iran had never experienced.

He said he hoped such a situation would not occur, but claimed Iran had considered targeting him for years.

Ceasefire with Iran remains uncertain

Trump’s comments come after he said the US-Iran ceasefire arrangement was “over”, while accusing Tehran of failing to meet commitments.

He said US representatives could continue discussions with Iran but questioned whether negotiations would lead to an agreement.

The remarks followed recent tensions between Washington and Tehran, including US strikes on Iranian sites and ongoing diplomatic efforts to address nuclear and security concerns.

Iran has rejected surrender

Iranian officials have said Tehran remains prepared to defend itself and will not surrender.

Iranian leaders have also accused the US of escalating tensions, while maintaining that the country has the right to respond to any attacks.

US-Iran tensions continue to affect the region

The latest comments add to uncertainty surrounding US-Iran relations, with regional countries closely monitoring developments.

The Strait of Hormuz, nuclear negotiations and maritime security remain key issues as diplomatic efforts continue to prevent further escalation.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpUS-Israel-Iran war

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