Dubai: The 115th Premium Vehicle Number Plates Open Auction, held by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has raised Dh65.588 million. This marks a significant 28 per cent increase compared to the previous auction’s Dh51.216 million.

Held at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, the auction saw plate (AA16) as the highest seller, fetching Dh7,320,000.

It was followed by plate (AA69) which sold for Dh6,000,000, and plate (AA999) which garnered Dh4,050,000.

RTA offered 90 fancy plates for bidding in this open auction featuring two, three, four and five digits across various categories, including: AA-I-J-L-M-N-O-P-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z.

Equal opportunities

By offering distinctive licensing plates at open or online auctions, RTA adopts a strategy founded on the principles of impartiality, transparency, and equal opportunities among passionate number plate enthusiasts.