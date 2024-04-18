For Dubai

You will first have to apply for the ‘Lost Item Certificate’ on the Dubai Police website - dubaipolice.gov.ae.

1. Visit the website - dubaipolice.gov.ae and click on ‘Certificate Services’ on the homepage. Next, click on ‘Lost Item Certificate’.



2. Next, enter your Emirates ID or passport number, and email address.



3. Then, add the lost item. From the drop-down menu, select the category as ‘number plates, spare parts, vehicle and tools’. Select the sub-category as ‘Vehicle’.



4. Add details of the car, for example, the colour, the owner’s name, the code number of the plate, and the emirate or country that issued the plate. You also have the option to add an image.



5. Next, enter the date, time and location of when the number plate was lost.



6. Once you complete filling out the details, complete the captcha verification and click the ‘Submit’ button. You will then have to pay for the service through the website with your credit or debit card. You will receive the transaction number via SMS and email to follow up on the request.



7. When the certificate is approved and issued by Dubai Police, you will receive it through your registered email address.

Cost:

Dh50 - Online service fee

Dh20 - Knowledge and innovation fees

Dh 100 - Additional fee if applied in person at Smart Police Station (SPS).

You will then need to apply to replace the lost number plate with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). You can apply for this service in two ways:

- Online

- In-person, at any of the approved vehicle testing Centres in Dubai.

How to apply for replacing a lost number plate online

1. Visit the RTA website - rta.ae, and click on ‘Home’ and then ‘Services’ on the menu tab. Then click on the ‘View driver and car owner’ category. Scroll down until you see the ‘Apply for Replacing a Lost/Damaged Plate Number’ service.



2. Click on ‘Apply Now’ and log in with your UAE Pass.



3. Next, enter personal details such as your full name, mobile number and email address. Then enter the vehicle details like the model, colour, code and number plate.



4. Upload the ‘Lost item certificate’ from Dubai Police and a copy of Emirates ID (front and back) and click ‘Next’.



5. Pay for the service fee online with your credit or debit card. Once the payment is successful you will receive a transaction number to follow up on the application.



6.Once you have received the confirmation from RTA, visit a customer happiness centre or vehicle testing centre to receive the plate.

Cost:

The cost varies depending on the type of number plate:

•Dh35 - short plate

•Dh50 - long plate

•Dh150 - long classical plate

•Dh500 - luxury plate

•Dh25 - motorcycle short plate

•Dh100 - Expo branded plate

•Dh20 - for knowledge and innovation fees (in case the service fee is more than Dh50)

For Abu Dhabi

If you lost your number plate in Abu Dhabi, you must first file a lost item report at the nearest police station. Once that is done, you need to visit the ‘TAMM’ platform - tamm.abudhabi, which is the emirate's official portal for government services. You can also apply for it through the TAMM app, by following these steps:

1. Download the ‘TAMM’ app, which is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices and sign in with your UAE Pass.



2. Go to the ‘Services’ tab at the bottom of your mobile screen and tap on ‘Drive and Transport’. Next, scroll down until you see the ‘Plates’ section and tap on ‘Replace Lost Vehicle Plate’.



3. When you access the service, your vehicle registration will automatically be linked. All you have to do is confirm the details.



4. Upload the required documents, which include the lost item report from the police. Click ‘Next’.



5. Then, pay the service fees on the app with your debit or credit card. Once that is complete you will receive a transaction number to follow up on your request.

You will then be notified on the app and by email when you can collect the number plate. You will be informed if you have to collect the plate from a police station or vehicle testing centre.

Cost:

• Dh500 - long plate (special edition)

• Dh70 - two long plates

• Dh60 - two small plates

• Dh45 - for long plate

• Dh35 - small plate

For other emirates - Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah

According to the Ministry of Interior (MOI), you first have to file a lost item report at your nearest police station or apply for a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate online and report the number plate as ‘missing’, through one of these websites:

- www.shjpolice.gov.ae

- www.uaqpolice.gov.ae

- www.rakpolice.gov.ae

- www.ajmanpolice.gov.ae/portal

- www.fujairahpolice.gov.ae