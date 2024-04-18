Dubai: Though most of Dubai roads have been opened for traffic, motorists are advised to avoid some roads which are still partially closed due to rain water logging after recording breaking rains in the UAE on April 16 and 17.

Authorities concerned included the Roads and Transport Authority and the Dubai Municipality are working tirelessly to resume normal operations on the road, some roads in the emirates are still closed due to rain water flooding.

Motorist should plan their journey before starting their commute either using their cars or the public transport.

Some roads which are still closed/partially closed as of 2pm, April 18

*Sheikh Zayed Road between Town Square and Mall of Emirates, also between Downtown Jebel Ali and Dubai Parks and Resorts (partially closed)

*Al Khail Road — from Dubai Hills Mall to Jumeriah Village Circle (partially closed)

* Al Ittehad Road — from Dubai to Sharjah borth directions (closed)

*Mohammed Bin Zayed Road — partially closed from International City to Dubai Silicon Oasis

*Manara Street (partially closed)

*Umm AL Suqeim Street (partially closed)

*First Al Khail Road (partially closed)

*Rabbat Stree (partially closed

*Beirut Street (partially closed)

*Service and arterial roads near The Gardens, Discover Garden, Ibne-Battua Mall (partially closed)

*Mohammed Bin Zayed Road — Near Expo City Dubai is partially closed

*Al Wahada Street, Sharjah (closed0

*Al Khan Street, Sharjah (closed)

*Jamal Abdul Nasser Street, Sharjah (closed)

*Kind Abdul Aziz Street, Sharjah (closed)

*Al Qasimia Street, Sharjah (closed

Most streets in Sharjah Industrial areas are also closed due to flooding.

Which areas and services resumed

Earlier, RTA confirmed on its X handle the return to regular service for certain routes on the Red Line of the Dubai Metro, spanning from ‘centrepoint’ to ‘Dubai Internet City’ and from ‘Jabal Ali’ to ‘Expo 2020’.

Similarly, services on the Green Line, from ‘etisalat by e & ’ to ‘Abu Hail’ and from ‘Creek’ to ‘Al Ras’, have resumed. Efforts are ongoing for the gradual restoration of service to the remaining stations and lines.

Sheikh Zayed Road

RTA advises drivers that Sheikh Zayed Rd. is now accessible from Dubai World Trade Centre Roundabout to Intersection 9 heading towards Abu Dhabi.

RTA warns that delays may occur in certain lanes on Sheikh Zayed Road due to water accumulation, as efforts are underway to address and clear this issue.

Taxi Service

The Roads and Transport Authority confirms that taxi and public bus services have returned to their previous status, and that work is underway to avoid any obstacles, with the ability of Dubai residents to accommodate the weather conditions to which the emirate was exposed.

Dubai Tram and Metro

RTA says that the DubaiTram is now running smoothly as per its regular schedule, with all Tram Stations operating at full capacity.

The Metro service is operating normally at the following stations, with bus services available for commuting between the affected stations:

Red Line

From centrepoint Station to Business Bay Station

From Jabal Ali Station to Expo 2020 Station

Green Line

From etisalat by e & Station to Abu Hail Station

From Creek Station to Gold Souq Station

RTA tweeted: “Please note that Dubai metro is currently operating as per the operational hours on Red line in the following stations: from Centrepoint Station to Business Bay, from Jabel Ali Station to Expo2020. On Green line in the following stations: from etisalat by e & station to Abu Hail station and from Creek station to Al Ras station. Work is ongoing to open the rest of the stations gradually.”

Vehicle Inspection Centres

RTA assures that operations have returned to normal at Vehicle Inspection Centres and Customer Happiness Centres.