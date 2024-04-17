Dubai: If your car got damaged during the recent rain, and you are a resident of Ajman, you can skip a visit to your local police department and apply for a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate online for your motor insurance claim. Just make sure you take pictures of the damage, to be able to use the online service.
On Wednesday, April 15, Ajman Police informed residents that they can easily fill out an application form through the official Ajman Police website www.ajmanpolice.gov.ae or through their mobile app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.
How to apply for the ‘To Whom It May Concern’ online in Ajman
1. Visit the Ajman Police website - ajmanpolice.gov.ae
2. Click on the ‘Services’ section on the menu tab. Then, scroll down until you see the ‘To Whom it Concerns’ service and click the ‘Start Service’ button.
3. You will then have to select ‘Vehicle Destruction Certificate’ as the certificate type.
4. Next, enter your Emirates ID, email address and mobile number.
5. Provide the location and date of when the incident occurred.
6. Enter details of the damage and attach pictures of the damaged vehicle.
7. Once you have completed the application, click on ‘Submit’ and Ajman Police will review the application.
The processing time for the certificate is two working days, and you will receive the certificate online, on your registered email address.
If your vehicle was damaged in Dubai or Sharjah, you will need to apply for a ‘To whom it may concern’ certificate with the concerned police authority of the emirate. To know more about how you can file such claims in Dubai, click here and for Sharjah, click here.