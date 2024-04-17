How to apply for the ‘To Whom It May Concern’ online in Ajman

1. Visit the Ajman Police website - ajmanpolice.gov.ae

2. Click on the ‘Services’ section on the menu tab. Then, scroll down until you see the ‘To Whom it Concerns’ service and click the ‘Start Service’ button.

3. You will then have to select ‘Vehicle Destruction Certificate’ as the certificate type.

4. Next, enter your Emirates ID, email address and mobile number.

5. Provide the location and date of when the incident occurred.

6. Enter details of the damage and attach pictures of the damaged vehicle.

7. Once you have completed the application, click on ‘Submit’ and Ajman Police will review the application.



The processing time for the certificate is two working days, and you will receive the certificate online, on your registered email address.