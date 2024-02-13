1. Download the Sharjah Police app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

2. Open the app and select the ‘service’ option from the menu on the bottom of the screen. This is the second option with a service card icon.

3. Next, select ‘police services’ from the menu on top. This is the second option on the menu, with a police officer icon.

4. Scroll down to select the ‘To whom it may concern’ certificate service.

5. Select ‘Access service’ and then select the certificate category as ‘criminal’.

6. You will then be asked if you want to request this certificate for yourself or others. Select ‘self’.

7. Under ‘certificate type’ select ‘destruction’ and for user type, select the applicable option from ‘resident’, ‘tourist’ or ‘citizen’. If you are a tourist, you will be asked to provide your passport details and if you are a resident or citizen, you will be asked to provide your Emirates ID number. Depending on your email ID, the mobile number registered under your immigration file will show up.

8. Next, provide your email address.

9. You will then receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number, which you need to enter to verify yourself as a user.

10. You can then select the details of the damage to your car. Under ‘destruction type’, select ‘vehicle’.

11. Provide the location and date on which the incident occurred.

12. Select the responsible police station from the drop-down menu and then enter the details of the damage that has occurred.

13. Next, select the ‘requesting authority’ as ‘To whom it may concern’. You can also select the option of ‘insurance company’ and then select the relevant insurance company from the dropdown menu. If you select this option, the insurance company will also receive an email with the approved certificate from Sharjah Police.

14. Attach any pictures of the damage and submit the request.