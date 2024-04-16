Emergency numbers

In case of any kind of an emergency, you can call the following numbers from anywhere in the UAE:

Police: 999 (Emergencies Only)

Ambulance: 998

Fire Department: 997

In a post on its official Instagram account, Ajman Police also urged people in the UAE to call the non-emergency number for complaints and inquiries, and not call 999, unless they had an emergency.

Non-emergency number for police - for complaints or inquiries, dial 901.

Emergency numbers for power and water supply failure

In case you face issues with your water or power supply during unstable weather, you will need to contact the municipal or utilities authority in your emirate. Here is a list of emergency hotlines for each emirate that you can use:

Dubai - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) - 991

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) - 800 2332

Sharjah: Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) - 991

Other emirates (Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah):

◦Electricity: 991

◦Water Supply: Etihad Water and Electricity - 992

Emergency numbers for flooding and waterlogging:

If your area experiences water buildup, you should contact your local municipal authority: