Dubai: Thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rain in the UAE are expected to continue until early Wednesday. Local authorities are urging everyone to be cautious and have these emergency numbers at hand.
Today, Monday April 16, Dubai Media Office alerted residents to call necessary emergency numbers in case they face any accidents or issues related to the unstable weather conditions.
Emergency numbers
In case of any kind of an emergency, you can call the following numbers from anywhere in the UAE:
Police: 999 (Emergencies Only)
Ambulance: 998
Fire Department: 997
In a post on its official Instagram account, Ajman Police also urged people in the UAE to call the non-emergency number for complaints and inquiries, and not call 999, unless they had an emergency.
Non-emergency number for police - for complaints or inquiries, dial 901.
Emergency numbers for power and water supply failure
In case you face issues with your water or power supply during unstable weather, you will need to contact the municipal or utilities authority in your emirate. Here is a list of emergency hotlines for each emirate that you can use:
Dubai - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) - 991
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) - 800 2332
Sharjah: Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) - 991
Other emirates (Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah):
◦Electricity: 991
◦Water Supply: Etihad Water and Electricity - 992
Emergency numbers for flooding and waterlogging:
If your area experiences water buildup, you should contact your local municipal authority:
Dubai Municipality: 800 900
Sharjah Municipality: 993
Ajman Municipality: 800 70
Ras Al Khaimah - Public Service Department - 800 8118
Fujairah Municipality: 800 36