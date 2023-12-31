Dubai: Up to Dh51,216,000 was raised in the 114th open auction for exclusive vehicle number plates in Dubai.
The final auction for this year was held by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel on Saturday.
The sale topper was plate AA30, which was sold for Dh4.54 million, followed by O48 exchanged for Dh2.48 million, AA555 for Dh2.56 million, T64 for Dh2.4 million and Q66666 for AED1.61 million.
RTA offered 90 “fancy” plates for bidding in this open auction comprising two, three, four and five digits of categories: AA-I-J -M-N-O-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z.
RTA said such numbers represent important occasions, symbols, events and milestones in the lives of respective bidders.