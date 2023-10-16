Dubai: At the Gitex Global 2023 tech show in Dubai, the Dubai Police today unveiled its self-driving security patrol aimed at enhancing safety in residential areas.
Lieutenant Rashid bin Haidar from the Dubai Police’s General Department of Administrative Affairs introduced the fully electric patrol vehicle to the exhibition visitors. The vehicle’s battery lasts up to 15 hours and the driverless unit can reach speeds of up to 7km/h.
Designed specifically for residential zones, the patrol’s main objective is to boost security coverage. It features an advanced camera with a 360-degree capture capability. Additionally, with its smart technology and artificial intelligence, the vehicle can detect criminal behaviour, recognise faces, and read car license plates.
The patrol is also equipped with direct communication technologies, allowing it to liaise in real-time with the Command and Control Centre at the Dubai Police’s General Operations Department.
Lt Bin Haider said the patrol includes an onboard drone. “This drone can access areas the vehicle cannot and maintains direct wireless communication with the patrol once launched.”
'Luxurious marine patrol'
Also at GITEX, Dubai Police showcased its ‘Luxurious Marine Patrol’ - a sea vessle shaped like a sports car - designed to rapidly respond to marine incidents and provide emergency rescue operations.
Major General Khaled Nasser Al Razooqi, director of the Artificial Intelligence Department at Dubai Police, said the patrol’s participation in GITEX k aligns with the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, and display the latest innovations in ensuring security, safety, and rapid response to incidents.
Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, director of Ports Police Station, said: “It significantly contributes to the rescue efforts carried out by marine security and rescue teams due to its swift response capabilities, underscoring its vital role in saving lives.”.
The modern patrol boasts a top speed of 45 knots per hour and houses an automatic engine with four speeds, having a capacity of 1,800cc. The total weight of the patrol is 320kg, with a maximum weight limit of 625kg, and can accommodate two passengers.
Brig Al Suwaidi said the patrol would be deployed in water channels, lakes, around islands, and tourist spots.
“This deployment ensures constant readiness to address various marine reports and emergencies around the clock,” he added.