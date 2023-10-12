Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai and Cruise, a self-driving technology company, has started supervised testing of Chevrolet Bolt-based autonomous vehicles in Jumeirah 1 area.
RTA has a partnership agreement with Cruise to operate autonomous vehicles to offer taxi and e-hailing services in the emirate of Dubai in the future.
The latest testing of the Cruise autonomous technology with a safety driver present is the result of joint efforts of RTA and Cruise following successful data collection efforts and testing on closed test tracks.
Separately, Cruise has been running driverless ridehail service in the USA since February 2022. During a recent trip to San Francisco, RTA’s technical team took Cruise rides which confirmed RTA’s confidence in Cruise’s technology.
The trial is also considered a step forward on the way to ensure RTA’s strategic objectives to make the experience of the MENA’s first autonomous transportation a success along with elevating Dubai’s autonomous pioneership in the region, enhancing its global leadership in autonomous mobility and fostering its aspirations of becoming the world’s smartest city.
Such an endeavour, necessitating investment in smart mobility and the application of sophisticated technologies, aligns with RTA’s commitment to bolster the wellbeing and safety of Dubai’s residents, tourists, and visitors.
2030 target
All these efforts are in line achieving the Vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to convert 25 per cent of the trips to be autonomous by 2030.
Cruise will validate autonomous driving safety and performance of Cruise AVs in Dubai and the compatibility of the AV’s requirements on the digital and physical infrastructure for the target area of operation in Jumeirah 1.
The team will also work on making performance of the autonomous technology during the tests and demonstrations showing the maturity of the Cruise’s vehicles, especially during critical traffic situations in Dubai. Initial stages of the Dubai road tests of Cruise autonomous vehicles will include a safety driver present behind the wheel.
In the same context, RTA achieved a historic milestone with issuing the first permit to trial Autonomous Vehicles (AV) in Dubai. The trial permit was officially handed-over to Cruise.