Abu Dhabi: A Dh400 fine will be imposed on motorists found obscuring their vehicle license plates while driving in Abu Dhabi, police warned today.
In a community-wide alert, Abu Dhabi Police therefore urged motorists to ensure that license plates are completely visible while driving, including the vehicle license category and location.
Motorists must also ensure that equipment, including bikes or trailers, does not inadvertently obscure the plates during transport.
Fines issued
The fine is outlined in Article 27 of the Federal Traffic Law. The police earlier announced that it had fined 4,200 drivers of trucks and light vehicles for the offence during the first six months of the year.
The Federal traffic Law imposes harsher penalties on motorists who deliberately obscure the plates. Abu Dhabi Police also impound vehicles driven without valid license plates.